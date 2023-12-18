KWB Wealth Sells 435 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

KWB Wealth lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $59.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $233.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

