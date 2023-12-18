KWB Wealth Trims Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $44.95 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

