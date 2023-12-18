KWB Wealth Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KWB Wealth lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Prologis were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $134.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.65. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.