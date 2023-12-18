Lakewood Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Portillo’s worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $22,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 2,309.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,346,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 882,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,498,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 758,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

PTLO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. 344,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTLO. Stephens began coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

