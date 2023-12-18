Lakewood Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLOFree Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Portillo’s worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $22,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 2,309.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,346,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 882,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,498,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 758,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

PTLO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. 344,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTLO. Stephens began coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Portillo’s

About Portillo’s

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.