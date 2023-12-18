Lakewood Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.