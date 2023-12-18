Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys 702 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 1.9% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in eBay by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 579,360 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $42.38. 1,845,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,993. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

