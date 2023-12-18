Lakewood Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 22.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 466.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 201,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,751 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $19.20. 3,269,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697,643. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

