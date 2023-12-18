Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 243.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.75. The company had a trading volume of 568,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

