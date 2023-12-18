Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.69. 11,432,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,905,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.