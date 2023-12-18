Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.54. 691,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

