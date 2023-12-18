Lakewood Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Lear Stock Up 0.9 %

LEA stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,483. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.24.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.