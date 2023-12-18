Lakewood Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,644,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,354 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.99. 1,702,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,759. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.87.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

