Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,372. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

