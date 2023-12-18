Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 4.3%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

