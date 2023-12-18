Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,868 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,892 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.59% of Independent Bank worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $896,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $118,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB opened at $65.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.