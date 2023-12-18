Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.12% of NiSource worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 104,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 176,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

