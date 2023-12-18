Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,417 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

