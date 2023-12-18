Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

