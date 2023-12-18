Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.
Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Semiconductor stocks soar on federal funding, hope for rate cuts
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Nu Holdings is the backdoor play on the BRIC’s economy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Generac can heat up your portfolio this winter
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.