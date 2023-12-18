Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.