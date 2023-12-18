Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Short Interest Update

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leonardo DRS news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $353,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,745,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,050,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 101.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.80. 340,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.40 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

