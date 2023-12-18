Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
Shares of LTRPA opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.68.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%.
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
