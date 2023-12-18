Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.58 and last traded at $70.20. Approximately 49,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 106,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 466,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.