LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,508,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

