Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSPD. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.50.

TSE:LSPD traded up C$0.74 on Monday, reaching C$24.73. 483,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.17. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$16.94 and a 12 month high of C$26.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 2,457 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$49,816.90. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$49,816.90. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. Insiders sold a total of 25,811 shares of company stock valued at $577,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

