Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.99. 225,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 674,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $585.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lightwave Logic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 87.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.