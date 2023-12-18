Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.99. 225,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 674,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Lightwave Logic Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $585.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 2.02.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
