Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.4 %

LAC traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

