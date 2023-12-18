LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 6% Higher

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.58. 39,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 38,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVWR

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 307.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,112,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth $1,254,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 426.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth $298,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.