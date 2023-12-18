Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys £67,059.60 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider William Chalmers acquired 142,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £67,059.60 ($84,182.27).

William Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, William Chalmers bought 149,714 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £67,371.30 ($84,573.56).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 47.05 ($0.59). The stock had a trading volume of 77,432,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,177,500. The stock has a market cap of £29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.41. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.75 ($0.74).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

