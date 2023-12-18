LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $13.61.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
