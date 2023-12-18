Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

