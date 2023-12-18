Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 470,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,872,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Lufax from $10.80 to $5.60 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lufax from $7.60 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Lufax Stock Down 10.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Lufax by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 13,632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $5,783,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Lufax by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,494,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lufax by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 222,286 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

