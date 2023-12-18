Luken Investment Analytics LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 360,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,205. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $75.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

