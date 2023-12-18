Luken Investment Analytics LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,164. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $167.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

