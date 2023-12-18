Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $5.57 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 372,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 3.2% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 319.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 641,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,971. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $15.35.
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
