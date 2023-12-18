Luken Investment Analytics LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC reduced its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 540.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 720,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 501,634 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 200.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 208,073 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIZD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.29. 163,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,817. The company has a market capitalization of $686.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

