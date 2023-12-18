Luken Investment Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 250,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.77. 5,432,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,220,564. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

