Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5.6%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.06. 4,440,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,406,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAZR. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 965.60% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

