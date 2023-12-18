MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 4.4%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.85. 197,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 582,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

MacroGenics Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $544.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

