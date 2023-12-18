Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

