Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,128 shares during the period. Yext accounts for about 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Yext worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 57,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 315,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT opened at $5.61 on Monday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.03 million, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

