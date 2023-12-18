Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 139.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 235,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 137,226 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $805.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

