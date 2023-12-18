Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $52.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

