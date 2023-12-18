Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

