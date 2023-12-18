Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MO opened at $41.99 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

