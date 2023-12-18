Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $2,250,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $1,766,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of UAUG opened at $30.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

