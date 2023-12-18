Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading 50% Higher

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,122,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,010% from the average session volume of 53,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
