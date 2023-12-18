Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.19. 33,972,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 36,883,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 5.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

