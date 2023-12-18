Marotta Asset Management Acquires 12,533 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 228,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $28.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

