Marotta Asset Management Acquires 1,863 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 4.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 498.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

VDC stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.41. 81,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

