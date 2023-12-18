Marotta Asset Management Acquires 3,932 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $46.28. 683,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,988. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

