Marotta Asset Management Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 8.57% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Get iShares MSCI Ireland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EIRL stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $101.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $60.27.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.